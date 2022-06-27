BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Outing Club (BOC) announced a change to its summer paddling schedule.
The trip to Spoonwood Pond, Hancock and Nelson, N.H. has been moved from July 6 to this Wednesday, June 29. The meeting place and time for Vermont paddlers is the south end of the Hannaford parking lot on Putney Road at 8:30 a.m. New Hampshire paddlers meet at the ramp on Nubanusit Lake at 10 a.m.
All BOC paddle trips are free and open to the public. Life jackets are required. Canoes, kayaks and SUPs are all welcome.
The full paddle Schedule is at brattleborooutingclub.org. Click on Summer Paddling.