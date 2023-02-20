BRATTLEBORO — A new Bone Builder exercise class will begin in late February at the West Village Meetinghouse, 29 South St. Green Mountain RSVP trains class leaders and provides classes throughout Windham County. Classes will be held twice weekly at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The first class will be on Feb. 28 if enough participants sign up. Weights are provided on-site for the one-hour class. Bone Builders has been shown to prevent or slow osteoporosis, improve balance, strength and flexibility, increase muscle tone, and enhance and improve well-being and socialization.
More information on bone builder classes can be found at www.rsvpvt.org. Contact the class leader Bev Miller at bevermont@gmail.com or 802-251-5598. Some forms are required before participating.