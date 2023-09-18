BRATTLEBORO — Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center is seeking energetic and committed applicants to serve on its Board of Directors.
Located on Heifer Hill, BEEC offers a variety of programs that inspire connection to the natural world and its many inhabitants. Offerings include science-based school programs, nature explorers youth programs, natural history hikes and workshops, educational programs on environmental issues, professional development workshops & environmental education curriculum for county teachers, conservation planning resources, and more.
If interested in serving on the board, email a letter of interest and a brief Bio or resume to Belle Coles, at belle@beec.org