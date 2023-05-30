BRATTLEBORO — The Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center will lead a trip to the Montague Sandplains on Saturday, June 3. The group will meet at the Brattleboro Park & Ride at 3 p.m. to carpool to Montague, Mass., a 40-minute drive.
Sometimes, another world is next door. That is the case with the Montague Sandplains, a natural community that is home to a group of species that are rare elsewhere in the Northeast.
The group will spend a couple of hours birdwatching and admiring the flora and ecology of the site and will then head to the Lady Killigrew Café for supper. The café is at the Montague Book Mill, a destination in its own right. The group will then return to the Sandplains to listen for whip-poor-wills — the sandplains are one of the few places where these rare birds still sing.
All are welcome to register at www.beec.org. For more information, email patti@beec.org or call 802-254-2918.