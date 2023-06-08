BRATTLEBORO — The Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center will host two upcoming events in June, the first of which will prepare members for a species-recording event.
Guests are welcome to join the center at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, for a training session on how to use the iNaturalist app. Learn how to take photos that will be easy to identify and verify and how to streamline data entry. This training has been scheduled to help train participants for the Pleasant Valley Reservoir Bioblitz coming up on Saturday, June 17.
Patti Smith, BEEC naturalist, and Fhar Meiss, chair of the Brattleboro Conservation Commission, will lead this workshop. Those with a smartphone, tablet or laptop should bring it along. The event is co-sponsored by the BEEC and the Brattleboro Conservation Commission. Visit www.beec.org for information or to register.
BioBlitz
The Pleasant Valley Reservoir BioBlitz will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 17 at the Yankee Dog and MamaSezz parking lot, 127 Marlboro Road in West Brattleboro.
A BioBlitz is a crowd-sourced community science effort to record as many species within a designated location and time period as possible. Everyone works together at a BioBlitz — scientists, families, students, teachers, and other community members — to get a snapshot of biodiversity.
This Bioblitz will gather species information for the Brattleboro Conservation Commission as they provide input to the management plan for the forest. Everyone is welcome. Volunteers should bring some water and a smartphone with the iNaturalist app installed. Those who have binoculars or a macro lens for a phone should bring those, too.
A wrap event will follow at BEEC to help with any lingering observations or uploads and share out the results of everyone’s work.
The iNaturalist project will remain open and will automatically add any public observations made within the boundaries of the Pleasant Valley Reservoir. Join the project to get updates from the organizers.