BRATTLEBORO — Thursday and Friday, July 27-28, the town has contracted A.S. Clark to replace three culverts on Bonnyvale Road. Between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Bonnyvale Road will be closed between 986 Bonnyvale Road (near Miller Road) and 1066 Bonnyvale Road (near the power lines.) Emergency Services (and residents of 986-1066 Bonnyvale Road) will be able to access all addresses but there could be delays and detours involved.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Peter Lynch at plynch@brattleboro.org.