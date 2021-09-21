DUMMERSTON — The Lydia Taft Pratt Fiction Book Club resumes with a reading and discussion of “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng. They will gather in person on Monday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m, outside at the library.
The library has multiple copies of this book, so if you would like to participate, contact Librarian Dena Marger for a copy. She can be reached at 802-258-9878 or dummerston vtlibrary@gmail.com.
“A profoundly moving story of family, history, and the meaning of home, “Everything I Never Told You” is both a gripping page-turner and a sensitive family portrait, exploring the divisions between cultures and the rifts within a family, and uncovering the ways in which mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, and husbands and wives struggle, all their lives, to understand one another.”
Established in 1914, the Lydia Taft Pratt Library is in the Dummerston Community Center at 150 West Street, in the heart of West Dummerston village.