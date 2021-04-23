DUMMERSTON — Lydia Taft Pratt Library will be hosting a book discussion via Zoom of Ijeoma Oluo’s work, “So You Want to Talk About Race.”
The event will take place Wednesday, April 28, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Those interested in participating in this event may contact Librarian Dena Marger at the library to receive a copy of the book, and instructions for logging into Zoom.
The Lydia Taft Pratt Library’s Racial Justice Book Group officially launched last month with a discussion of James Baldwin’s classic work “The Fire Next Time.”
“The enthusiastic participants and thoughtful discussion made this an extremely enjoyable event,” said library board chair Sue Kern.
LTP library users have expressed renewed interest in reading contemporary works in order to better participate in the national discussions around racial justice and civil rights. Contact the library at dummerstonvtlibrary@gmail.com, or call 802-258-9878.