DUMMERSTON — The Lydia Taft Pratt Library in West Dummerston will be hosting its annual book sale/bake sale and silent auction on October 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the library at the Dummerston Community Center. Funds raised from this event will go towards the library’s budget for print and electronic materials and programs for children, youth, and adults.
Along with a huge variety of fiction and nonfiction books in paperback and hardcover, a selection of home-baked goods will be available for sale. The book sale will take place outdoors under tents, and visitors are asked to wear masks and maintain a safe distance.
Taking place inside the community center, the silent auction will let people bid on a great selection of local goods and services. The library is happy to promote the local business community through the silent auction, and business owners who would like to donate goods or services are encouraged to get in touch.
“This will be a great opportunity to get outside and see your neighbors before the snow flies. Libraries make communities great, so come support your community at the book sale,” said library director Dena Marger.
The library is seeking volunteers in the days leading up to the sale, and on the days of the sale itself. The library is happy to work with high school students seeking to fulfill their community service obligations. For more information, contact Marger at 802-258-9878 or dummerstonvtlibrary@gmail.com.
Established 1914, the Lydia Taft Pratt Library is conveniently located in the Dummerston Community Center, at 150 West St., in the heart of West Dummerston village.