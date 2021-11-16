BRATTLEBORO -- The Friends of Brooks Memorial Library will hold a three-day book sale at the library on November 18, 19 and 20. This will be the first book sale the Friends have been able to have since the pandemic, and the group promises many interesting books sorted in many subject headings. The titles include art and architecture, local writers and local history, politics, biography, self help, cooking, spirituality and many more. There is also a selection of hardcover and trade paper fiction. Books generally cost $2, with some higher and some lower. Remainders will be available after the sale.
Masks are required inside the library, hand sanitizer is available, and social distancing will be observed.
With the proceeds of the sale, the Friends will be able to continue to fund the First Wednesday lectures from the Vermont Humanities Council, passes to most of the museums in the tri-state area, streaming services at home, children's events, concerts, the Foundation Center for nonprofit grants, free access to Ancestry.com, the free monthly magazine BookPage and even light-up bocce balls that can be used in one’s backyard or at the court in Living Memorial Park.