State representatives Michelle Bos-Lun (D, Windham-4) and Mike Mrowicki (D, Windham-4) will host an online community meeting on Saturday at 10 a.m. to update constituents and answer questions about goals, accomplishments and challenges in the new legislative session. They will present updates about recent and proposed legislation and be available to answer any questions.
Updates from the Climate Solutions Caucus, Women’s Caucus, Rural Economic Development Caucus, Workers’ Caucus and Social Equity Caucus will be included. Special guest Representative Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, co-chair of the Legislative Climate Solutions Caucus, will provide an update on Legislative Climate Action.
“This will be an opportunity for residents of Westminster, Putney and Dummerston to connect with their representatives. All are welcome to come listen or ask questions and raise concerns,” Bos-Lun said.
Contact Rep. Mrowicki at mmorwicki@leg.state.vt.us or Representative Bos-Lun at mboslun@leg.state.vt.us for the online link.