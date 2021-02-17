State representatives Michelle Bos-Lun and Michael Mrowicki will host an online community meeting for the Windham-4 towns Westminster, Putney and Dummerston on Saturday at 10 a.m. to update constituents and answer questions about goals, challenges and bill proposals for this legislative session. Updates from the Climate Solutions, Women’s, Rural Economic Development, Workers’, and Social Equity caucuses will be included.
Rep. Carolyn Partridge (D-Windham-3), chair of the Agriculture Committee, will be a guest speaker discussing farming and forestry as it is 30 percent of the Vermont economy and a foundation for the fabric of Vermont life. Partridge will give updates on how the state government looks to help Vermont’s agricultural community endure the pandemic that is hurting businesses in Vermont. She can also share the large role farming and forestry have in addressing climate change through carbon sequestration and sustainable agricultural practices within Vermont’s working landscape.
Bring any comments, questions, or concerns you have about legislation that may impact you and your community. “We hope residents of Westminster, Dummerston and Putney can join us to discuss issues and concerns the legislature is facing this year,” Bos-Lun said.
Contact Representative Mrowicki at mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us or Representative Bos-Lun at mboslun@leg.state.vt.us for the online link.