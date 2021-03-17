Representatives Michelle Bos-Lun of Westminster and Mike Mrowicki of Putney will host an online community meeting on Saturday, March 20 at 10 a.m. to update constituents and answer questions about goals, challenges and legislative bill proposals for this legislative session. Updates from the Climate Solutions, Women's, Rural Economic Development, Workers', and Social Equity caucuses will be included.
Bos-Lun and Dummerston psychiatric survivor and mental health advocate Malaika Puffer will speak about the proposed $16 million "Middlesex secure therapeutic facility." Mrowicki, Bos-Lun and Puffer will be available to answer questions from residents of Windham 4. “Halfway through this session of Vermont’s legislature, there’s a lot moving and a lot to talk about at our next community conversation. Feel free to join us,” Mrowicki said.
Contact Rep. Mrowicki at mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us or Rep. Bos-Lun at mboslun@leg.state.vt.us for the link to join the online meeting. For more information contact Jonathan Barthe at jbarthe@uvm.edu.