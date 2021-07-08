BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Food Co-op announced that the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro was featured in June as the recipient of Round Up for Change. Customers chose to round up their purchases to the next dollar and contributed $7,938.73 dollars in total to the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro. The Co-op is pleased to have a generous customer base and deep gratitude for their contribution.
The July Round Up recipient is The Root Social Justice Center, “A Vermont-based, POC-led nonprofit organization focused on racial justice organizing, community advocacy, and relationship-building through our programming, actions, and local initiatives.
“The Root Social Justice Center prioritizes People of Color and their communities. We support BIPOC leadership and shifting resources to People of Color-led racial justice work. The Root is a place where we create safer space that is physically and financially accessible for racial justice organizing and is a hub for other racial/social justice groups to meet.
“A Round-Up donation to The Root Social Justice Center will help water our Roots and our racial justice movement.”
For more information on Root Social Justic Center, go to https://www.therootsjc.org.