BRATTLEBORO — The Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro will offer new hours, new programming, and transportation options for the spring, beginning April 5. It is hoped that with schools returning to a more regular schedule the club can serve more and more of the community.
All COVID protocols remain in place, which require us to limit the building occupancy to 25 members. Our programs can have up to 10 people participating.
Hours and Programs
We are modifying our hours to accommodate student and school schedules. The Club is open Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. for members age 12-18. The skate park is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. All of our Daily Drop In programming from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. is open for kids 10-18. All programs are free.
The club is focused on academic support, Boys & Girls Club of America programming, and partnering with local non-profits. We are fortunate to collaborate with the River Gallery School and New England Youth Theater.
Every day from 3 to 4:30 p.m. the club is open for homework help. The club also serves dinner Monday to Thursday thanks to Everyone Eats.
Mondays: Philosophy lab! What IS philosophy anyway? Concepts, claims, logic, thought experiments, games, and great debates. Join Everywhere Philosophy as we grapple with the big questions: Truth, Knowledge, Reality, Justice, Happiness, Identity, Mind, Love, Autonomy, Freedom, Beauty and Existence. Philosophy is for everyone. Magic Mondays hosting Magic Card games and tournaments and teaching the game.
Tuesdays: Parkour! We have an experienced parkour instructor who will introduce members to the sport. Smart Girls, a BGCA program focused on self-esteem, health, and wellness for girls.
Wednesdays: Crafts with Caighla — staff member Caighla leads craft activities. The Ultimate Journey — this program gets members out into the field, taking nature hikes, discovering “urban nature,” and exploring trails.
Wednesdays at 5:30 — PRISM/LGBTQ affinity group. We welcome anyone who identifies or is an ally of the LGBTQ community
Thursdays: Sketching and Drawing with River Gallery School. Utilize various art mediums and create something beautiful. Smart Moves, a BGCA program focused on leadership, healthy living, and mentorship.
Fridays: NEYT theater games and improv. Find your inner actor! Flour Friday — baking, cooking, and eating!
A tentative schedule is available on our website — bgcbrattleboro.org/programs/flat-street-schedule.