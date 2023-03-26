BRATTLEBORO — The Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro has announced the hiring of a new full-time director of the Vermont-licensed signature outdoor afterschool program at Retreat Farm for grades K-5. This expansion of the role is made possible by a $200,000 Act 112 grant from the state of Vermont.
The Club has undergone big changes to meet the needs of children, youth, and families. In May 2020, the Club reimagined and refreshed the 17 Flat Street space with new paint, carpeting, and furnishings to best support afterschool programs. Even when schools were remote, the Club served kids in person.
The most notable change in operations was the collaboration with Retreat Farm. During COVID, the organization rehomed its K-5 Kids Club Afterschool Program from Flat Street to the Retreat Farm, creating an outdoor program designed to enhance kids’ well-being, give them fun opportunities to learn outdoor skills, build social connections, character and resilience. Through activities and imaginative play on the farm and in the forest, participants enjoy nature, animals, and friends. This program, now moving into its fourth year, has been nationally recognized by the Children & Nature Network. Now, the program will be funded for the next two years through the Act 112 grant.
New Kids Club at Retreat Farm Director Christopher Russell joins the BGCB team as an experienced outdoor educator and wilderness guide. After studying ecology at Webster University, Russell completed a wilderness guide training semester at the Jack Mountain Bushcraft School and went on to be the lead instructor for seven years. He is the founder of School of the Forest, a registered Maine Guide, a volunteer and former board member at the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, has lived in a primitive shelter for seven months, and is passionate about sharing adventures in the woods with kids.
“I’ve spent the last 10 years working with college students taking part in residential and expedition-based programs in remote areas, and the biggest takeaway from that time was their gained sense of being a part of the natural world rather than apart from it. Having the opportunity to help a younger crowd learn that greater sense of belonging in a diverse and endlessly connected world early on is a privilege and responsibility that the Kid’s Club staff and I are looking forward to living up to. Hopefully, that sense will stay with the young people we’re fortunate enough to work with for the rest of their lives,” said Russell.
Club CEO, Michelle Simpson, says that Russell’s hire “is a game-changer. Christopher brings the wonder of nature to the program but, more importantly, brings the hard skills of bushcraft and wilderness survival. Kids respond well to the structure of the program, which involves lots of free, imaginative play in the woods, balanced with hands-on learning and appropriate risk-taking. To have a full-time director for this afterschool program allows for necessary curricular planning, staff training, and family outreach in order to offer our members the highest quality experience.”
Families can try the program during April vacation when the Club will be running a day camp to support working families during school break. Registration is required.
Kids Club will run full-day outdoor programs this summer at Hilltop Montessori School and then return to Retreat Farm for the 2023 school year. Summer camp and afterschool programs are fully licensed by the state of Vermont and accept childcare subsidies. Registration and more information is available on the website www.bgcbrattleboro.org/camp. The Club on Flat Street is open to all students in sixth grade and up and offers after-school homework help, enrichment programming, college and career counseling, and snacks for $25 per year. No one is turned away from the Club for lack of finances.