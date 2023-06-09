BRATTLEBORO — The Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro has been named the 2023 recipient of a $5000 grant from the Athena Giving Circle, a group of area women who pool resources to support one local non-profit organization each year. This is their fourth annual award.
“We are pleased to recognize the Boys & Girls Club for their work with area youth and to encourage their ongoing collaborations with many of Brattleboro’s arts organizations,” announced Gail Nunziata, speaking for the Athena group.
The Boys & Girls Club hosts after-school programs for children ages 5-11 at the Retreat Farm, teens at the Flat Street Club and summer camps at Hilltop Montessori School. “The Club is a safe place for kids to try new things, make new friends, and engage in unique opportunities. Children and youth gain essential skills towards character development and healthy habits of mind,” said Club Executive Director Michelle Simpson.
The Boys & Girls Club provides gateways throughout the community for its members, including in the arts. “Their partnerships with arts organizations spoke to us this year. We love that discovery and creativity are at the heart of their offerings,” said Simpson. The Boys & Girls Club developed programs with HatchSpace, River Gallery School, InSight Photography and First Proof Press, among others.
“The gift from the Athena Giving Circle enhances access to our programs, as the Club does not turn anyone away due to inability to pay. Our top priority is providing youth with a safe space to learn, grow, explore, and have fun while being nurtured by consistent and caring adults. Our highly trained staff are joined by teachers and other experts in the community to offer enrichment and academic support. Playing a game of pool with a mentor quickly turns into a geometry lesson. Preparing a healthy snack with the food coop becomes an exploration of geography, botany, and culture. It may sound like a cliché, but broadening horizons remains the business of youth development.”
“Each year, the Athena Giving Circle is excited to explore the valuable work done by local nonprofit organizations,” Nunziata said. “Our gifts are given to acknowledge the impact these groups have on our community. Our awards are a tribute to their efforts.”