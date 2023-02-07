BRATTLEBORO — The Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro is hosting a "Meet The Candidates" forum to talk about the important issues facing the town. The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Each candidate will answer questions on a variety of topics affecting Brattleboro and share their vision on how to move Brattleboro forward. The public will also have the opportunity to ask questions. All Brattleboro candidates have been invited, and the event will be moderated. The Club hopes to highlight public and youth engagement in the political process. All Brattleboro residents and interested parties - voters and youth are invited to attend this forum, and an ASL interpreter will be available.
Candidates invited include Dick DeGray, candidate for -threeyear seat; Liz McLoughlin, candidate for three-year seat; Spoon Agave, candidate for one-year seat; Peter "Fish" Case, candidate for one-year seat; Jessica Callahan Gelter, candidate for one-year seat; Franz Reichsman, candidate for one-year seat; and Samuel Stevens, candidate for one-year seat