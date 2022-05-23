BRATTLEBORO — Nicole Koziara, program director for the Brattleboro Boys & Girls Club, has been recognized as an Emerging Leader by the Southern Vermont Young Professionals.
Koziara, who has served children and youth by offering in-person engagement during the pandemic, has cultivated a signature outdoor program for children, grades K-5, with local collaborators, Retreat Farm.
Executive Director Michelle Simpson has been selected to present the club’s innovative work at the international Children and Nature Conference in Atlanta. Other speakers include founder Richard Louv and conservationist Jane Goodall.