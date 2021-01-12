BRATTLEBORO — The Boys & Girls Club in Brattleboro is offering in-person programming during the month of January, in partnership with New England Youth Theater, River Gallery Arts and the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center. The programs will be set up as small, safe groups for ages 10 and up. The schedule is as follows:
New England Youth Theater: Fridays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Join expert instructors from the New England Youth Theater at the Club every Friday for theater games in our fantastic performance space.
River Gallery School: Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sketching and cartooning class with River Gallery School Instructor Julia Zanes.
Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center: every other Monday from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Join BMAC Director, Danny Litchenfeld, for exclusive access to the museum.
Perseverance Skatepark at Living Memorial Park: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.
These programs are free for members of the Brattleboro Boys & Girls Club. To register, info@bgcbrattleboro.org or 802-254-5990.