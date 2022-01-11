BRATTLEBORO — The Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro updated its winter programming and is ringing in 2022 at its Flat Street Teen Club with programming for everyone grades six to 12.
Programs began Jan. 10 and offer a full range of skill-based programs focusing on workforce development, community service, environmental stewardship and academic achievement. The club collaborates with Hatch Space, New England Youth Theater, the Root Social Justice Center, Windham County Humane Society and more.
Hours and Programs
All programs are free for members. Membership is available for kids in the community in grades six to 12.
Membership is $25 for a season and $100 for the entire year. No one is turned away for lack of funds.
“We are excited to welcome youth to the club in 2022. We are focused on the needs of the community, helping members relieve stress, build skills, make connections, have fun and provide a safe space for everyone. We have some innovative new program collaborations with the Root Social Justice Center, Hatch Space, NEYT, and more,” said Michelle Simpson, executive director.
While all programs are free for members, space is limited to 10 participants per program and registration is required at: bgcbrattleboro.org/flat-street-schedule/.
Program highlights include: Dungeons and Dragons from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; PRISM and the Root Social Justice Center joint program 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; Create and Design woodworking with Hatch Space at 4:15 p.m. and Anime Club with Ben at 5:30 Tuesdays; Improv with New England Youth Theater from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Skateboarding for girls and queer-identified people, lessons provided 5 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
The club is open Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. for members. It provides the area’s only indoor skate park, a tech lab, game room with pool table, ping pong, and more, performance space and a music room. The club provides transportation from Brattleboro Area Middle School to the club every day. New in 2022 will be transportation for 6th graders from each of the Brattleboro public elementary schools. In alignment with the club’s mission, it will be implementing a new technology policy that will limit the amount of time members are able to be on their devices. This will provide a phone-free oasis for members and a chance to step away from technology.
The club also offers afterschool programming at Retreat Farm for grades K-5. This fully outdoor, licensed program allows the youngest members to enjoy nature and play in the forest. It’s a safe alternative to staying in the school building until the evening. Spots still open. Visit the website for details: www.bgcbrattleboro.org.