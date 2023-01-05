BENNINGTON — Bennington Performing Arts Center is bringing back Trivia Night to its Tuesday night lineup.
Trivia Night will be happening twice in January, on the nights of the 10th and 24th. James Thatch will serve as trivia master.
Teams of up to six people are welcome to put their brains to the test and compete for prizes. The bar at BPAC will be serving cocktails and has expanded its menu.
Box office and cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. and Trivia begins at 7 p.m.
Individual tickets are $5; teams of two to three people are $10; and teams of four to six people are $20.
Masks are strongly recommended (this policy is due to change).