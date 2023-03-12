The Brattleboro Squirts won the championship of the 10U Greater Springfield Ice Hockey League with a 5-0 victory over Pioneer Valley Sunday at Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield, Mass.
Teddy McKay scored two goals, and Gavin Robinson, Vinny Doell and Brantley Wright also scored goals as the Squirts avenged three losses to Pioneer Valley earlier this season. Brattleboro advanced to the championship game with a 3-1 win over Westfield Black on Saturday. Gavin Robinson scored two goals in that game, and Jasper Steinberg also scored.
After their championship win, the Squirts received a congratulatory video message from U.S. Representative Becca Balint, a Brattleboro resident.