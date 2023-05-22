BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Listers will hold grievance hearings related to the Grand List and recently mailed assessment notices. The hearings will be held at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.
Under Title 32, Vermont Statutes Annotated, section 4111(g) states, "A person who feels aggrieved by the action of the Listers and desires to be heard by them, shall, on or before the day of the grievance meeting, file with them his or her objections in writing and may appear at such grievance meeting in person or by his or her agents or attorneys. Upon the hearing of such grievance, the parties thereto may submit such documentary or sworn evidence as shall be pertinent thereto."
Applications for a hearing are available at the Assessor's Office or online at www.Brattleboro.org on the Assessor's page. Applications should be physically (via mail or email) received in the Assessor's office by 5 p.m. May 31 to schedule a hearing.