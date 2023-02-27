BRATTLEBORO — Absentee ballots for the Brattleboro Annual Town Meeting and Windham Southeast School District School Board vote to be held on March 7 are now available for request. Absentee ballots for this election must be requested and are only automatically mailed to all voters for November general elections. Anyone wishing to vote absentee may apply for an absentee ballot until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6, although it is recommended to do so as soon as possible for mail-time purposes.
Absentee ballots may be mailed to the voter by the Clerk's office, picked up by the voter, or, if a voter is in need, can be delivered outside of the voter's location by two Justices of the Peace. All voted ballots must be received by the Clerk before the polls close on election day in order to be counted. For more information or to request an absentee ballot call 802-251-8157.
Sample Brattleboro ballots and meeting warnings can be found on the town website at www.brattleboro.org under "Elections."
Vermont has same-day voter registration. However, to save time on Election Day, it is advisable to register to vote by going online to https://olvr.vermont.gov, or contacting the Town Clerk's office in advance to arrange a time to get all registration forms. You can also update your voter information or request a ballot at https://mvp.vermont.gov.
Those unsure if they are registered voters or for more information about voter registration and absentee voting, contact the Town Clerk's office at 251-8157.
Office hours for the Brattleboro Town Clerk's office are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will be closed March 7, election day.
Brattleboro voting on March 7 will be held at the American Legion at 32 Linden Street. Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.