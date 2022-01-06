BRATTLEBORO — Town eateries and farms will continue to serve the community through a recent extension of state support.
Vermont Everyone Eats, the innovative COVID-19 response program that provides meal assistance to Vermonters while supporting local restaurants, farmers and food producers, announced an extension to continue through April 1, 2022.
In Brattleboro, the organization continues to work with 17 restaurants and provides an average of 2,600 meals per week through collaborations with community organizations and volunteers.
“Everyone Eats has provided our staff, students, and families with an opportunity to feel relief,” said Hannah Parker, BAMS/BUHS Counselor who picks up meals both Tuesday & Thursday.
If you are looking for an Everyone Eats meal, here are the places individuals can pick up directly:
1. Retreat Farm farmstand: Tuesdays and Thursdays after 5 p.m.
2. Winston Prouty: Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
3. Through organizations such as Boys and Girls Club, Foodworks, Dummerston Cares, etc.
4. Localvore App, everyoneeatsvt.com/: order Everyone Eats meals directly from participating restaurants using the app.
Do you want to distribute meals in your community? Call 802-257-4886 and organizers will tell you how.
Everyone Eats was inspired by grassroots initiatives from communities across Vermont. Originally designed as a five-month program, piloted in Brattleboro in August 2020, the program has been extended multiple times to offset high levels of food insecurity and economic instability exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.
For more information about the statewide program, visit www.vteveryoneeats.org or explore community posts at #vteveryoneeats.