BRATTLEBORO — At its Annual Meeting, held virtually on Jan. 21, The Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed three new directors to the governing board. Connie Burton of Burton Touch Free Car Wash, Chris Stoner of Twombly Wealth Management Group, LLC, and Jon Potter of the Latchis Hotel & Theatre/Latchis Arts were elected by the membership.
They joined continuing directors Nicole Braun (C & S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.), Michele Coursen (Brattleboro Savings & Loan), Bob Gammon (WTSA Radio), Shawn Garland (VABIR), Ross Gibson (The Richards Group), David Harlow (Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC), Carla Lineback (SIT/World Learning), Ryan Jennings (Community Bank NA), Tracey John (Vermont Country Deli), and Gina Pattison (Brattleboro Memorial Hospital).
During the hour-long meeting, outgoing president Tracey John passed the baton to Gina Pattison who alongside Garland, Harlow, and Coursen – vice president, secretary, and treasurer respectively — assumed her new leadership role.
“The Chamber is eager to do its part to help get the post-pandemic economy recharged and moving forward. It’s been an immensely difficult year for most families and businesses in greater Brattleboro but we’re feeling hopeful about all the potential opportunities that lay ahead,” Pattison said in a statement.