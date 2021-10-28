It’s time for BrattleBOO!
The best place for trick-or-treating in Brattleboro is right downtown! There will be more than 25 participating shops and restaurants, plus it is part of the Teal Pumpkin Project, which means that there will be non-food options available at every stop for those who live with food allergies. BrattleBOO is happening Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.
See all of you scary, hilarious, political, gory, beautiful costumed people there!
Drive-thru and walk-thru HalloweenThe Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, in collaboration with the Brooks Memorial Library, will be hosting a drive-thru and walk-thru Trick-or-Treating at the Municipal Center parking lot.
This event will be held on Sunday between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. All ghouls and goblins are asked to enter the Municipal Center parking lot from the Grove Street entrance. There will be designated walking lanes and driving lanes for participants to follow. Vehicle trunks will be decorated, and volunteers and staff will be handing out goodies while supplies last.
A special thanks goes out to the Brattleboro Police and Fire Departments for their assistance with the event. Overall, we hope you all have a Spooktacular Halloween.
Trick-or-Treat at Retreat FarmFamilies are invited to Trick-or-Treat in Farmhouse Square at Retreat Farm, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Plus, help stock the stock trailer by bringing non-perishable food items for the Pop Up Food Shelf this winter. Each person that brings a food item or makes a donation will get a free creemee.
Witches-themed Reproductive Rights fundraiser planned
Brooms & Wombs, a fundraiser beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, will take place at the Mineral Springs Farm in Guilford. The suggested donation is $10 (but no one will be turned away).
The dance performance and hot dog sales will be a celebration of fertility and reproductive freedom, with all donations benefiting Planned Parenthood and NARAL (National Abortion Rights Action League), according to organizer Mary Wallace.
“It is certainly a ‘not-to-be-missed’ fun, family-friendly event with witch-costumed dancers, several fire pits, a smoke machine and a ‘Texan weenie roast’ but with the serious agenda of raising both awareness and funds for reproductive rights that are increasingly endangered,” Wallace explained.
Dancers dressed as witches and waving broomsticks will perform The Witch Dance, a choreographed line dance to Schuttel deinen Speck, in English: Shake Your Bacon, by German Reggae-Pop artist, Peter Fox. It was first performed by a group of women in Germany and has since become a sort of universal anthem for female power.
Dancers still wishing to participate should attend the rehearsal at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct 28.
The historic Mineral Springs Farm is at 49 Carpenter Hill Road.
There will be some signage before the farm, indicating parking locations. Event go-ers are encouraged to carpool when possible and bring a lawn chair or blanket, mask and a light to illuminate the walk back to your vehicle after the event. Every effort will be socially distanced. Costumes are encouraged.
The rain date is Saturday, Nov. 6, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Mary Wallace Collins at marywallace83@gmail.com.