BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Area Hospice will host a Kitchen Table Conversation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Experienced Goods, 80 Flat St.
The topics for this event are green burials and home funerals. Staff and volunteers with knowledge and experience in these subjects will be attending this event, which is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.
Kitchen Table Conversations are facilitated group discussions on specific topics. Smaller and more focused than a Death Cafe and less formal than a presentation, the intention is to sit together around a table, building and deepening a sense of community while exploring information and opinions on a particular topic in a supportive and congenial atmosphere.
Space is limited, and attendees should RSVP by emailing info@brattleborohospice.org or by calling 802 257-0775.