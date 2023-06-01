BRATTLEBORO — The 24th annual Memorial Planting Service sponsored by Brattleboro Area Hospice will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at the Brattleboro Area Hospice Memorial Garden, Living Memorial Park, Guilford Street.
Attendees will gather to plant flowers, create memorial messages on stones to be placed in the garden or taken home, read the names of those who have died in the past year, and listen to beautiful music, all to honor and remember loved ones who have died. Everyone is invited, and the service can be an especially meaningful experience for children.
Flowers and materials for memorial stones will be provided. To have a loved one’s name added to the list to be read aloud, call the office at 802-257-0775 or email it to info@brattleborohospice.org. Refreshments will not be served, and attendees should bring water if needed. A few chairs will be available, but bring one if needed.
The service will be held even if there’s light rain (the rain date, if there is heavy rain, will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13). If in doubt about whether the service is taking place on June 6 because of rain, call 802-257-0775 after 2 p.m. on that day. For further information about the service, call 802-257-0775 ext. 104.