BRATTLEBORO — The 23rd annual Memorial Planting Service sponsored by Brattleboro Area Hospice will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m. at the Brattleboro Area Hospice Memorial Garden, Living Memorial Park on Guilford Street.
Join in to plant bulbs, create memorial messages on stones to be placed in the garden or taken home, read names of those who have died in the past two years, and listen to beautiful music, all to honor and remember loved ones who have died. Everyone is invited, so encourage family members and friends to come with you. This service can be an especially meaningful experience for children. Bulbs and materials for memorial stones will be provided. If you would like a loved one’s name to be added to the list to be read aloud, call the office at 802-257-0775 or email it to info@brattleborohospice.org. Attendees are encouraged to bring water and a chair if needed.
To inquire about whether the service is taking place because of weather call 802-257- 0775 after 2 p.m. on Oct. 11. For further information about the service call 802-257-0775 ext. 104.