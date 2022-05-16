BRATTLEBORO — For anyone who loves to garden and is looking for a flexible part-time job, Brattleboro Area Hospice is seeking a part-time garden cordinator for the Memorial Garden at Memorial Park in Brattleboro.
This is a paid position requiring flexible hours from spring to fall, approximately 150 hours a year. Garden knowledge and maintenance experience is needed, but not on a professional level. A passion for gardening and the work of BAH are important. The ability to work with and schedule volunteers will be needed.
This position will report to the bereavement program coordinator. For a job description or more information, contact Lars Hunter, bereavement program coordinator at lars.hunter@brattleborohospice.org or 802-257-0775 ext. 104.
Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a broad range of services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. Their programs reflect our community’s values of kindness, decency and dignity. All services are free of charge and are available to anyone living in Southeastern Vermont or bordering New Hampshire towns. To learn more or contact staff, call us at 802-257-0775 or visit brattleborohospice.org.