BRATTLEBORO — This coming fall, Brattleboro Area Hospice (BAH) will host an online auction and it is seeking community support.
Brattleboro Area Hospice often hears from Experienced Goods Thrift Store and BAH supporters that they have items they would like to donate but they worry that they might not bring their true value if sold through the Thrift Store. Well, now is the perfect time and a great opportunity to share those special items and support BAH.
The Hospice is looking for high quality pieces of furniture, vintage clothing (especially that old beloved denim jacket or bell bottom jeans), jewelry, pop culture items, designer/luxury china and porcelain, and art and home décor items for its upcoming online auction. The necklace or earrings you treasure but don’t wear, or your great grandmother’s china that your kids don’t want might be the perfect donation to make to the auction. Perhaps donating a Hermès scarf or a painting, drawing or handcrafted item from a well-known artist would help support BAH.
Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a broad range of volunteer-based services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. Their programs reflect our community’s values of kindness, decency, and dignity. Founded in 1979 on the belief that no one should die alone, they are dedicated to offering all services free of charge. To learn more or contact staff, call 802-257-0775 or go online to www.brattleborohospice.org.