BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice will once again host its Treasured Goods Auction starting on Friday, May 12. Bidding opens online for 10 days, culminating in a live event on Monday, May 22, at Flying Pig Auctions in Westmoreland, N.H.
Auction offerings range from paintings and antiques to an Emerald Isle, North Carolina, getaway. Proceeds will support the services of Brattleboro Area Hospice. Event sponsors are Brattleboro Subaru, Your Brattleboro Edward Jones Offices, Geokon, The Richards Group, Chroma Technology, Trust Company of Vermont, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Brattleboro Veterinary Clinic, Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country, Brattleboro Food Coop, Farnum Insulators, Holstein Association USA, Foard Panel and Mary and Al Siano.
This event is open to any and all. To register to bid, go to Brattleboro Area Hospice/Way To Help website: https://brattleborohospice.org/how-you-can-help/attend-an-event. For more information, contact Ellen Smith, Development Director, by email at ellen.smith@brattleborohospice.org.