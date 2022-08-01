BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice will host a Hospice Amazing Hunt on Saturday, Aug. 13, to raise money for the local nonprofit.
The event will kick off from the River Garden Marketplace at 1 p.m. Register online at www.Brattleborohospice.org or at the time of check-in, 12:30 p.m. on the day of the Hunt.
A black cat, a woman in a Hawaiian shirt, a license plate from Nevada … these are some of the possible search items in the Hospice Amazing Hunt. Teams compete to score the most points while navigating downtown Brattleboro, having fun and raising money to support the mission of Brattleboro Area Hospice. A wrap-up celebration will follow with food, a cash bar and the awarding of prizes. Prizes will be awarded to the three teams with the most points.
The fee to participate is $200 per team, with teams of four encouraged. Funds can be raised through sponsorship from friends and family or a team donation, but participants do not need to stop at $200. All of the money raised benefits Brattleboro Area Hospice.
BAH provides a range of volunteer-based services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. Programs reflect the community’s values of kindness, decency, and dignity. Founded in 1979, all services are free of charge. To learn more or contact staff, call 802-257-0775 or visit www.brattleborohospice.org.