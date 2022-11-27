BRATTLEBORO — From 1 to 3 p.m., on Dec. 10, the Brattleboro Area Hospice will host a Death Cafe at All Souls Church, 29 South St. This event is free, and the public is encouraged to attend. Donations are gratefully accepted and will be given to All Souls for the use of the facility.
At a Death Cafe, people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. The objective is "to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives." A Death Cafe is a group-directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session. Find out more at deathcafe.com/what.
Tea and snacks will be provided, or bring something to share. RSVP by Monday.