BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice will be holding its second online auction due to the success of raising approximately $25,000 in 2021. BAH will host another auction on June 5.
BAH often hears from Experienced Goods Thrift Store donors and Brattleboro Area Hospice supporters that they have items that they would like to donate, but they worry that they might not bring their true value if sold through Experienced Goods. The BAH auction presents a perfect time to share those precious valuables.
BAH is looking for high-quality pieces of furniture, vintage clothing, jewelry, pop culture items, designer/luxury china and porcelain, and art for its upcoming online auction.
Contact Ellen Smith at ellen.smith@brattleborohospice.org to discuss donating.