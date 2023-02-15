BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Area Hospice has openings for its eight-week training for new Bereavement Program Volunteers. The training will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 15 to May 8, with April 5 off, in person at the Winston Prouty center.
Bereavement Volunteers provide emotional support and companionship to individuals grieving the death loss of a loved one.
Applications for the training are being accepted until March 1. An online fillable application is available at https://brattleborohospice.org/how-you can-help/volunteering or contact the office to receive one by email or USPS. No experience is needed, and space is limited. The cost for the training is $40 for materials; scholarships are available. Following the eight-week training, volunteers are expected to commit to one hour per week spent with a bereaved individual.
For more information, contact Lars Hunter, Bereavement Program Coordinator, at 802-257-0775 or lars.hunter@brattleborohospice.org.