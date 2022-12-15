BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community’s program Shine A Light for Social Justice returns for the fifth year in a row with a mix of in-person and online events bringing light to eight social justice issues. Every night from Dec. 18 to 25, whether in-person or not, the BAJC Zoom room will be open for candle lighting at 5:30 p.m. with Rabbi Amita.
BAJC will kick off its Chanukah celebrations with an LGBTQ+ dance party. Guests will be treated to homemade latkes, jelly donuts and dancing to a curated Chanukah playlist at 5:30 p.m. this Sunday at the Centre Congregational Church.
On Monday, join BAJC at Everyone’s Books, where they will be kindling the Chanukah lights for Environmental Justice. On Tuesday, relax at home and Zoom in for candle lighting and a vibrant discussion of Women’s Equality. On Wednesday, BAJC meets at the Root Social Justice Center at 28 Williams Street with programming around the concerns of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color). On Thursday, join BAJC at the cafe at the Brattleboro Food Co-op to shine our light on issues of Economic Security.
On the sixth night of Chanukah, Friday, Dec. 23, join BAJC at the synagogue at 151 Greenleaf Street for a potluck Shabbat dinner embracing religious freedom. Bring your own Chanukiot (Menorah) and candles to add to the light of the community. BAJC welcomes latkes or other vegetarian dishes to share. Jelly doughnuts will be provided.
The seventh night of Chanukah will be celebrated at Yalla Vermont, 80 Main Street, where BAJC will focus on issues of Immigrant Justice, and on the final night, Sunday, Dec. 25, BAJC will meet on Zoom, and the topic will be Health Care. Everyone is welcome to all BAJC Shine A Light events.