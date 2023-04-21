BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community will host a special Israel Discussion and Palestinian Dinner this Sunday, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the BAJC synagogue, 151 Greenleaf St.
The dinner will be catered by Palestinian peace activist Ismail Assad, who now lives in Leyden, Mass., and owns and operates Mohawk Shawarma Grill in Greenfield, Mass.
Ever since Assad was young, he was determined to work for freedom and equality for his people. During the first Intifada, he was shot by an Israeli bullet in the face and lost his eyesight for three months. In response, he joined the resistance and was captured for hanging the Palestinian flag on electricity wires (which was illegal at that time). He was arrested nearly 10 times and imprisoned on and off for seven years. In jail, he had the opportunity to read and educate himself about the conflict, the occupation and the resistance. He realized that his activity was only bringing more loss and pain into his life, and not bringing his people any closer to freedom. He became a nonviolence activist, working together with Israeli partners to bring peace and reconciliation between Palestinians and Israelis.
Rabbi Amita Jarmon says BAJC reached out to Assad for a local peace-building event as Israel approaches its 75th anniversary next week.
“On the eve of this significant anniversary, Israel is going through a painful but apparently necessary process,” Jarmon wrote in the latest BAJC newsletter. “I pray that the mass protest movement in Israel will bring about a serious change for the better, not just protecting the threatened power of Israel’s Supreme Court and maintaining a democracy for Jews, but reckoning with the corrosive effects of the 54-year occupation. Tragically, Israel also needs to reckon with the fact that there is an inherent contradiction in the idea of Jewish Democratic state, when even within the green line, 22 percent of Israel’s citizens are not Jews. I say this as an Israeli citizen, and one who deeply loves Israel.”
Jarmon describes Sunday’s gathering as a chance to “carefully enter into a sharing of our feelings about Israel today. In that discussion, I will invite you to see yourselves as one or more of the four children in the Seder — the Wise One, the Rebellious One, the Simple One and the One Who Does Not Know What to Ask. All of these children — all of you — deserve a place at the table, and in this community.”
Jarmon emphasized that this is not an informational session, but rather an opportunity to listen to one another. After an initial invitation to share in groups of three, participants will form one circle for a listening session that will limit each speaker to three minutes. No one can speak a second time until everyone who wants to express something has spoken.