BRATTLEBORO — Community College of Vermont student Krystal Martin of Brattleboro has been named a 2023 New Century Workforce Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.
Martin works full-time in finance for C&S Wholesale Grocers and is pursuing an associate degree in accounting. She says it’s difficult to balance work, family and school, but the scholarship reduces financial pressures.
“I made a choice to do something really difficult,” she says of adding a college program to her already full plate, “and to be recognized for taking on something really difficult, and succeeding, is validating.”
The scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society. Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. Over 2,400 students were nominated from more than 1,300 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar was selected from each state.
Phi Theta Kappa is the national honor society for community college students. CCV’s chapter was established in 2016.