BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Centre for Children, a child care and early education center in the heart of downtown, will celebrate 20 years of serving families this November. The center was founded in November 2001 by members of the Centre Congregational Church who felt there was a pressing need for a stable, high-quality center to serve the needs of working families in the downtown Brattleboro area. With that goal in mind, the founding members opened a center which soon became fully independent and now operates from the basement and first floor of the church itself.
In the recent past, the Centre has raised money to build a sturdy, creative structure on the playground, had a mural painted to decorate the formerly bland entryway and honor founding board member Cynthia Terzariol, received support from the United Way for warm winter clothing for the neediest families, collaborated with local musicians for special music lessons and a concert, and remained open through the “shut down” period of COVID-19 to care for the children of essential workers’ families. The center has a 4 STARS quality rating and participates in Universal PreK for qualified families in several school districts.
To honor the 20 years of care, Brattleboro Centre for Children will host an event expressing gratitude for the gifts and support of all its employees, friends, alumni, board members, donors and founders. This will be held on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at 193 Main St. The event will include catered snacks by The Porch Too, Cards for A Cause fundraiser, an historical slide show, a chance to chat with current employees and the director, a view into the center’s history, book sale by Usborne Books, photo opportunities and tours of the classrooms.
Anyone with a connection to the Centre’s past or present or who is curious and interested in its present and future is welcome to this Open House type event. You may let the center staff know you are coming or ask any questions you have by calling 802-254-0300 or emailing brattleborocentreforchildren @gmail.com.