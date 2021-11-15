BRATTLEBORO — Seventy-five classmates of the Brattleboro Union High School class of 1961 enjoyed three days of gatherings in Brattleboro in early October to celebrate the 60th reunion and to honor and thank William P. Bedard, for his uninterrupted 61 years of leadership as the class president.
There were lots of laughs and tears as the group chronicled the many facets of Bill’s life and service to the class and to the town of Brattleboro. There were big cheers when Bill and Jack Dunham picked up the microphones to sing songs from their bands — Billy & the Boosters and Solid Gold Cadillacs. The group also honored the memory of 62 deceased classmates, gone too soon — but never forgotten.