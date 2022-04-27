BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Clayworks is once again inviting amateur bowl makers to stop in for its annual Bowlerama event, this year on May 14.
Volunteers will make bowls to donate to this year’s Empty Bowls dinner in October.
Volunteers don’t need any experience or special skills since artist/teachers Bonnie Stearns, Judith Thomas, Andi Matthews and Alan Steinberg will provide basic instruction and gentle support to help shepherd their creations from start to finish.
Space is limited to 15 participants per session. Sign up in advance for the morning or afternoon sessions: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. by calling Brattleboro Clayworks at 802-254-9174. Children ages 10 and older are welcome, accompanied by an adult. Clayworks donates instruction, clay, glaze, and firing costs. There is no charge to participate; however, financial donations to Groundworks are welcome.
The Empty Bowls Dinner, held in early October at Landmark College in Putney, raises funds for Groundworks Collaborative in Brattleboro. Potters contribute bowls, local eateries donate home-cooked soups and musicians share their talents. For a $25 donation, participants enjoy live music and a delicious meal in a handcrafted bowl they then take home. While many bowls are donated by professional potters, bowls made by so-called amateurs are often the first to be chosen.