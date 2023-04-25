BRATTLEBORO — Almost every spring for 19 years, Brattleboro Clayworks has invited the community to help make bowls to feed the hungry. This year’s Bowlerama will be held on May 13.
Volunteers will make hand-built bowls to donate to the annual Brattleboro Empty Bowls dinner. They won’t need any experience or special skills since artist/teachers Judith Thomas, Andi Matthews, and Karen Horton will provide basic instruction and gentle support to help shepherd their creations from start to finish. There will be no wheel throwing at this event.
Space is limited to 15 participants per session; participants should sign up in advance for morning or afternoon sessions at 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. by calling Brattleboro Clayworks at 802-254-9174. Children ages 10 and older are welcome, accompanied by an adult. There is no charge to participate; however, financial donations to Groundworks Collaborative are welcome.
The Empty Bowls Dinner, held in early October at Landmark College, raises funds for Groundworks Collaborative. Potters contribute bowls, local eateries donate home-cooked soups, and musicians share their talents. For a $25 donation, participants will enjoy live music and a delicious meal in a handcrafted bowl they then take home. While many bowls are donated by professional potters, bowls made by so-called “amateurs” — from the French “amor” — for the love of it, are often the first to be chosen.
Groundworks Collaborative works with people and systems, creating solutions to end hunger and homelessness for all people in the region.