BRATTLEBORO -- Brattleboro Common Sense is organizing a community discussion on restarting the town's police reform effort. The discussion will be held via Zoom this Friday, starting at 2:30 p.m.
According to the local advocacy group, the community safety report put together by a special committee working with hired consultants omitted some key recommendations offered by the group and other citizens. Friday's discussion will focus on data on race at traffic stops; Brattleboro Common Sense SAFE Policing plan; police with guns in public schools (SRO) and at public meetings; civilian control and supervision of police.
Register in advance at info@BrattleboroCommonSense.org