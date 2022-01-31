BRATTLEBORO — Learn more about an often-talked about concept at an upcoming lecture.
“Critical Race Theory,” a lecture taught by Professor Etan Nasreddin Longo and sponsored by Brattleboro Common Sense, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
This will be a serious, half-hour, classroom-style lecture on Critical Race Theory hour, Q&A to follow.
It’s a subject that deserves a serious learning environment and a qualified teacher. Brattleboro Common Sense invited Professor Etan Nasreddin-Longo to present, so that people can receive an introductory lesson about it. Professor Longo lectures on race and Critical Race Theory. He is currently director of the Vermont Legislative Panel on Racial Disparities in Montpelier and counsel to the Vermont State Police on officer training. Locally, he has been a visiting professor at Marlboro College. No need to bring pencil and paper, just your thinking cap. Attend on Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/89138508355.
Attendance is free, but donations are welcome.
Questions? Contact info@BrattleboroCommonSense.org.