BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Community TV will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The meeting will be held in Room 306 on the third floor of the Municipal Center at 230 Main St. The public is welcome to tour BCTV's studio space and learn more about the organization.
Executive Director Cor Trowbridge will share the State of the Station Report, and the results of the board elections will be announced. Members and the public are welcome to share comments and suggestions. The meeting will be recorded and posted to BCTV's website at brattleboro.tv.
BCTV is a community media center serving eight towns in southern Windham County. For more information, go to brattleborotv.org or call 802-257-0888.