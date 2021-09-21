BRATTLEBORO -- Brattleboro Community TV will hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, from 6 to 7 p.m., via Zoom and Facebook Live.
This year marks BCTV's 45th year as the area's community media center. Highlights of the year were staff transitioning to and from working at home, hundreds of hours of livestreaming, and the community finding more and more creative ways of using Zoom to produce videos.
The public is invited to join the staff and board for an hour of virtual coming together to elect board members, share comments and suggestions, and look ahead to the upcoming year.
There are three open board seats, with three current members running for reelection. BCTV members will elect the board via e-ballot prior to the meeting, and the results will be announced. Find board members and candidates at: https://www.brattleborotv.org/board
Staff will also be honoring the contributions of Rich Melanson, BCTV's first field producer, who is retiring after 10 years, having covered hundreds of municipal meetings from Vernon to Jamaica.
Find Zoom coordinates at https://www.brattleborotv.org/ or by calling 802-257-0888.