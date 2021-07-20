BRATTLEBORO -- The Department of Public Works has crews out in several areas of town working on road repairs following the severe rainstorm on July 17. The rain caused a great deal of damage throughout town, and officials are working with personnel from the state of Vermont and VTrans to manage and seek funding for these repairs.
Motorists and residents are asked to continue to use caution on roadways when approaching crews and equipment working on these repairs and to expect delays.
Stark Road will be closed while crews repair the road.
The stone culvert failed at the intersection of Hinesburg Road and Melchen Road. The road will remain closed for several weeks while planning and repairs take place. Also, the rain caused the edge of the road to wash out in a few areas of Hinesburg Road. Crews will be working to repair the edge of the road and secure the guardrails.
Akley Road washed out in several areas and caused damage to some culverts. Crews will be working to reconstruct the roadway.
Crosby Street will remain closed due to a major washout. State officials are working with town staff to develop a plan to repair the damage.
In addition to road repairs, the scheduled summer paving project in the Highland Street, Central Street, Pearl Street, Thomas Street, Pellet Street, Blakeslee Street and White Birch Avenue neighborhoods will continue as planned.
For questions, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254–4255.